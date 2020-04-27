Left Menu
Development News Edition

To push telework, Japan taking another look at ancient "seal" custom

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:18 IST
To push telework, Japan taking another look at ancient "seal" custom
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analog anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive.

In particular, many workers have been forced to commute to their offices because of a reliance on hard-copy paperwork for key contracts and proposals, and the need for much of this to be stamped with a traditional "hanko" or seal. On Monday, though, Abe instructed cabinet ministers at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), to overhaul regulations and identify inconvenient and unnecessary steps in an administrative procedure such as a traditional seal or face-to-face paper submission - a prelude to scrapping or simplifying them eventually.

Usually, a small cylinder carved with the characters for a person or company's name, "Hanko" or "inkan" is pressed on red ink pads and then stamped on documents as needed. A custom originally imported from China over a thousand years ago, the use of Hanko was formalized by Japan's modern government in the mid-1800s, with citizens required to legally register one with their name to use on important papers and documents.

In business, they can be used on virtually everything, from contracts to applications and even just to show that everybody in an office has seen a particular memo. The government this month compiled an economic stimulus package for the coronavirus outbreak which includes subsidies for companies - but applying for many of these will require stamping the forms with a seal or visiting offices in person.

Comments were not immediately obtainable from Hanko maker associations, but many Japanese have expressed their frustration with the customers on social media. "Just to complete my work, how many thousands of times - no, hundreds of thousands of times - have I had to press my Hanko on papers?" wrote Twitter user "Mayumi_ma-na."

"There are plenty of sectors that no longer rely on these seals! Why can't we just sign things?" Japan had over 13,400 coronavirus infections, with more than 370 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

We cant eliminate it, so we have to live with it, says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection....

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York City needs 7.4 billion in federal aid amid coronavirus mayorNew York City needs a 7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020