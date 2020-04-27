Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-British sprinter Henry says will put health before Olympics

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:33 IST
Olympics-British sprinter Henry says will put health before Olympics

British sprinter Desiree Henry will prioritise her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. The Games were pushed back by a year to July-August 2021 due to the new coronavirus and Henry, a 4x100 metres relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport".

"We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. "You have to put your health first. I want to live, I want all the other athletes to live and be healthy. If the pandemic hasn't been sorted by 2021, I would have to put my health first, I have a family to come back to.

"I would personally take a step back, because I'm not trying to say, 'I'm going to die for the sport'... I'm not going to do that. "I really do care about my own health and my family and I would honestly encourage others to think outside of being an athlete and just remember you're an individual where people and family love you."

With training centres closed due to lockdown measures in the United Kingdom, Henry has been getting her designated daily exercise on a golf course in London. The 24-year-old said the uncertainty surrounding upcoming events made it mentally tough to "train towards a goal" but she was looking forward to competing in smaller competitions throughout the year.

Henry also said she was not worried about being unable to fulfill her potential but that the Olympics postponement must have hit some athletes hard, particularly those who looked at Tokyo as their swansong. "It's probably the hardest for athletes that are either looking to retire, looking to start a family and their sights were set on making the Olympics one more time as the largest pinnacle of our sport," she added.

"That must be kind of a hard moment where you have to really change everything in your life... I kind of do have age on my side. So I'm not thinking of anything too far ahead in terms of 'oh, I can never reach my potential'." (Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...

5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh, who is the minister f...

No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India FCI whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020