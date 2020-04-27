Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Player prices could go down after pandemic: Saints boss Hasenhuettl

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:57 IST
Soccer-Player prices could go down after pandemic: Saints boss Hasenhuettl

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could mean a decrease in market value of players when the transfer window reopens but Southampton is prepared for all eventualities, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said. Professional soccer has been suspended indefinitely across Europe since last month but countries and leagues are now planning for a return to training and competition without fans in attendance in May or June when restrictions are relaxed.

With nine rounds left to be played in the Premier League, the season will spill over into June and possibly July, when the traditional off-season transfer window opens and the Austrian boss said the window could be shorter this year as a result. "We are prepared, we know that it will be an interesting transfer window, maybe a shorter one," Hasenhuettl told the Daily Echo https://www.dailyecho.co.uk/sport/18408421.southampton-manager-ralph-hasenhuttl-dscusses-transfer-window. "The surroundings are also changing because the values for the players will go down I think.

"We can't say what impact this will have on the transfer market, but we are prepared for it and we have the time now to get in contact with everybody. "The good thing is that we all know it will start again and that, step-by-step, we will come back to normality again. Therefore, you have to be prepared and to use this time now is absolutely helpful."

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen said free agents will be coveted more during when the window opens as clubs look to rebound from the financial crisis. Meanwhile, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward said clubs will not spend "hundreds of millions" on new signings but Hasenhuettl said clubs desperate for new recruits could spend more.

"You have to remember that the players we want to sell will also be worth less money. It has an impact on every club," the 52-year-old added. "In the end, when the transfers are starting, and you have some issues, you will do everything to get the player you want. I don't see the prices dropping that far but the selection would be a more critical one and, therefore, you have to be prepared."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldinho says arrest and confinement has been 'hard'

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho said on Monday that his arrest and subsequent house arrest in Paraguay for using a false passport was a very hard blow. I would never have imagined myself in such a situation, said the former Barcel...

Attempt to browbeat judges needs to be dealt with sternly, says SC

Citizens can criticise the judgments but no one has the right to attribute motives or question the bonafide of Judges, the Supreme Court said on Monday and stressed that any attempt to browbeat judges have to be dealt with sternly. The top ...

UK says it won't extend EU talks despite virus upheaval

The British government insisted Monday that it wont extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said it is still entirely ...

No new coronavirus case surfaces in Himachal; total count stays at 41

No new coronavirus case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh for the past four days, a senior health official said on Monday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases too has come down to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020