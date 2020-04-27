Left Menu
New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:43 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet other criteria.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that an additional 337 New Yorkers died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, down from 367 a day earlier and the lowest daily death toll since March 30. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York)

