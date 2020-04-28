Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit in face of pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:11 IST
Norway's Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit in face of pandemic

Norway's Telenor on Tuesday warned that 2020 revenue and earnings will fall short of its outlook as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc, while posting first-quarter operating profit slightly ahead of forecasts.

The telecom company's January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 13.7% year-on-year to 14.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.34 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average expected a profit of 13.81 billion crowns. "From the latter part of March, we have started to see impact from the global spread of COVID-19 on our performance, as we are experiencing lockdown situations in many of our markets," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

"This is in particular affecting roaming revenues and Asian prepaid markets," Brekke said, adding that this might continue into the second quarter. Telenor had previously predicted its annual underlying earnings would grow by 2%-4% after last year's decline and that organic revenue was set to expand by up to 2%, more than the 0.4% growth in 2019.

The company said it will strengthen its focus on cash flow management, costs and investment levels, but did not provide much details on its outlook for new sales or profit. ($1=10.5186 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fears of virus seem far away as stores reopen in rural US

Traffic got a little busier along Main Street, but otherwise, it was hard to tell that coronavirus restrictions were ending in the tiny Montana town of Roundup. Thats because its largely business as usual in the town of 1,800 people. Noness...

Nokia bags Rs 7,500-cr deal from Bharti Airtel

Telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged around Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solution across nine circles, that will help boost network capacity and customer experience. Bharti Airtel announced a multi-year agreeme...

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020