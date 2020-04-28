Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:03 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washington's predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model raised its projected U.S. death toll to 74,073 by Aug. 4, up from nearly 67,000 predicted a week ago, and 60,000 predicted two weeks ago.

The figure https://bit.ly/2VJEEev is down from about a month ago when it projected around 90,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. IHME Director Christopher Murray said the death toll would climb if states reopen their economies too early.

Several U.S. states have eased restrictions on businesses, and more are ready to follow. Stay-at-home orders issued by governors across the United States and subsequent decisions to slowly reopen state economies have turned into highly charged political issues in recent weeks as the shutdowns have hammered the nation's economy.

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpassed 56,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/2VGfMnU. The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at more than 993,000. Globally, cases have topped 3 million, with a total of more than 210,000 deaths, Reuters calculations show.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...

Odisha will soon unveil package for revival of industrial sector: Minister

Odisha Government will soon unveil a comprehensive package for quick revival of the industrial sector which has been severely hit due to the COVID-induced nationwide lockdown, states Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said on Tuesday....

Swedish central bank holds rates but ready to do more if needed

Swedens central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 0 on Tuesday, as expected, and made no major changes to a package of measures it has launched to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus, but said it was ready to do more if n...

Police turn messiahs in J&K amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the local NGOs are helping the needy by distributing face masks, food, hand santisers and other relief materials to those who are unable to move freely due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the Valley. Due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020