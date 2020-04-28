Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey flies medical aid to coronavirus-stricken U.S.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:17 IST
Turkey flies medical aid to coronavirus-stricken U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies and protective equipment was heading for the United States on Tuesday to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak. The United States, which has the highest death toll and reported cases in the global pandemic, welcomed the "generous donation" of 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, as well as disinfectant, goggles, and face shields.

"We are proud to announce that Turkey will deliver medical supplies to the United States, upon our NATO ally's request, to support America's fight against the coronavirus," Turkey's Communications Directorate said. The aid comes at a potentially pivotal time in U.S.-Turkish relations, which have been strained by disputes over Iran sanctions, Syria policy and Turkey's acquisition of Russian missile defense systems.

Turkey had planned to deploy the S-400 missile defenses this month, but a senior Turkish official said that Ankara will delay the move - which would likely trigger U.S. sanctions - while it tackles the coronavirus and tries to support the economy. Ankara has also asked the U.S. Federal Reserve for currency swap facilities to help stem the economic impact of the disease.

"As this delivery indicates, the U.S.-Turkey relationship is strong and one of our most important alliances," U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield said. Ankara has already sent medical shipments to 55 countries, including Italy, Spain, Britain, Iran, China, and others in the Balkans or Africa. Last month it flew 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States.

Turkey also has one of the world's highest number of registered cases of COVID-19, but officials have reported a slowdown in new cases and fatalities. Turkey has 112,000 confirmed cases, of which 2,900 have died, according to the Health Ministry. The daily death toll dropped to 95 on Monday, an eighth consecutive daily fall, while new cases fell for a third day running to 2,131.

The United States has reported more than 957,000 cases and nearly 54,000 deaths.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...

Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official s...

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...

Imran cracks whip on media team, ropes in ex-Army spokesman amidst growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has fired his special aide on IB and replaced her with a powerful former military spokesman as he revamped his media team for the second time since coming to power amidst mounting criticism for failing to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020