32 recovered COVID-19 patients ready to donate plasma: Owaisi to T'gana govt

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:56 IST
As many as 32 people who successfully recovered from COVID-19 in Telangana have come forward to donate their plasma for treatment of other patients in the state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said. In his letter to Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender, Owaisi furnished the details of the recovered patients and expressed hope that their contribution would go a long way in the government's efforts to treat coronavirus patients.

"As you are aware, the donation of convalescent plasma is critical in our collective fight against coronavirus. In furtherance of the same I am attaching herewith the names of 32 recovered patients who are willing to donate their plasma and contribute in helping patients who are currently affected by COVID-19," he said in the letter dated April 27.

Plasma treatment is done by taking blood plasma from a cured COVID-19 patient to treat positive cases to effectively strengthen the immune system. The state government has got the Centre's approval to use plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"I hope that this contribution from recovered patients will go a long way in the government efforts to treat COVID-19 patients in the state," the Hyderabad MP said. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 1,003 while the active patients stood at 646 with the total discharges at 332 and 25 deaths, a government bulletin said on Monday.

