Oman starts easing coronavirus business closures

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:52 IST
Oman has allowed a limited number of commercial businesses to reopen, including money exchanges, state media said on Tuesday, as some Gulf Arab countries moved to ease restrictions imposed to combat the novel coronavirus. Car and fishing boat repair and spare parts stores, and shops selling electronic goods are among those that can resume operations, said a government statement carried on state news agency ONA.

Some of the six Gulf Arab states, where the total infection count has surpassed 50,000 with more than 280 deaths, have eased curfews to coincide with the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on Friday. In the United Arab Emirates, business hub Dubai on Friday allowed shopping malls and dine-in restaurants and cafes to operate at 30% capacity and instructed people to wear face masks while outside or at public venues.

UAE capital Abu Dhabi early on Tuesday issued guidelines for malls to prepare for resumption of business, including testing staff for COVID-19 and installing thermal scanners, but gave no timeline for when that would happen. Coronavirus cases in the Gulf region were initially linked to travel but countries ramped up testing after reporting an increasing number of infections among low-income migrant workers living in cramped quarters.

Gulf governments are still repatriating citizens from abroad. Bahrain said on Tuesday it had flown home more than 3,800 nationals from Arab states, Iran, India, Russia, Pakistan and Turkey.

