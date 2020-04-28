Left Menu
France to widen COVID-19 testing programme: PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:09 IST
France will implement a new doctrine on COVID-19 testing from May 11 with the aim of testing everyone who has come into contact with people who are infected, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament.

He said the government had set itself the goal of carrying out at least 700,000 tests per week starting from May 11, when a gradual easing of restrictive measures is due to begin.

"Once a person has tested positive, we will begin to identify and test all those, symptomatic or not, who have had close contact with them. All these contact cases will be tested and will be asked to isolate themselves," Philippe said.

