Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia to restart public transport as lockdown eases

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:43 IST
Serbia to restart public transport as lockdown eases

Serbia will restart bus and rail services and allow commercial flights, a cautious easing of a nationwide lockdown as the rate of coronavirus infections slows, health authorities said on Tuesday. Serbia introduced measures last month to curb the spread of the virus, including a 5.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) support programme for small businesses.

Passenger air transport, suspended in March when Serbia introduced a state of emergency and locked borders, will be possible from May 18, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorovic told a news conference. Commuter transport in major cities, including the capital Belgrade, and rail and bus services will be restored in the first half of May.

Shopping malls, cafes and restaurants will also reopen on condition they maintain social distancing between customers. "But we can reverse this, if the situation proves us wrong," said Tiodorovic, a member of a state committee tasked with combating the disease.

Health authorities remained adamant that a nationwide lockdown between April 30 and May 4, during the international Labour Day festivities, should remain in place. "We should ...be patient just a little bit and not spoil everything," said committee member Daria Kisic Tepavcevic.

The government has already allowed small businesses to open, shortened a night curfew and eased a 24-hour lockdown for people aged 65 and above. About 8,500 people in the Balkan country have been confirmed to have the coronavirus and 168 people have died from it.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prices of cucumber, lady finger may rise due to Delhi-Haryana Border 'sealing'

The prices of vegetables like lady finger, cucumber and bottle gourd might increase in the city as their supply from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi is likely get affected by up to 30 per cent, following sealing of Haryanas border with Delhi. Azad...

BJP issues show-cause notices to 2 UP MLAs for remarks allegedly targeting Muslims, questioning authorities

The BJP on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to two of its Uttar Pradesh MLAs -- Suresh Tiwari, who allegedly asked people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, and Shyam Prakash for levelling corruption charges against Hardoi health a...

UP HC to hear on may 4 plea on assessing COVID-19 impact on economy

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed May 4 to hear a plea for setting up a commission to assess the impact of coronavirus-triggered lockdown on the Indian economy. A Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a lawsuit filed b...

COVID-19 having enormous impact on women as health facilities close: UNFPA 

Ongoing lockdowns and major disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months, according to data released on Tuesday by the UN Population Fund UNFPA and par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020