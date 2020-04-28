Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's tops 200,000 coronavirus cases, daily death toll rises

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:34 IST
Italy's tops 200,000 coronavirus cases, daily death toll rises

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 382 on Tuesday, against 333 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total of people infected since the start of the outbreak topped 200,000. The daily tally of new infections stood at 2,091, higher than the 1,739 recorded on Monday.

The daily death toll of 382 was the highest since Saturday, and Italy's total number of fatalities since its epidemic came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 27,359, the agency said -- the second highest in the world after that of the United States. The total of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died and recovered, amounts to 201,505, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,205 from 105,813 on Monday. There were 1,863 people in intensive care on Tuesday against a previous 1,956, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 68,941 were declared recovered against 66,624 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.275 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.237 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada province hit worst by coronavirus preps restart plans, Trudeau cautious

Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities. Prime Minister Justi...

COVID-19: Youtube introduces fact-check panels to searches in US to halt spread of misinformation

In an attempt to protect users in the US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to the searches. When users are searching on YouTube ...

S.Africa's delivery firms switch to meds, groceries during pandemic

A solitary motorbike rumbles through otherwise silent streets in Johannesburg, South Africas once bustling commercial hub, now transformed into a near ghost town by one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns.A few months ago its driv...

Kumaraswamy slams Centre after RBI writes off Rs 68,000 cr loans of wilful defaulters

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the Centre after RBI wrote off Rs 68,000 crore loans of wilful defaulters, saying it has been done at a time people were dying, farmers are distressed and middle class is fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020