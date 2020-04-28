Left Menu
New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:29 IST
New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

The number of people admitted to a hospital in New York for the novel coronavirus dropped to its lowest daily level in more than a month, the latest sign the crisis is subsiding in the hardest-hit state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo also told a daily news conference that regions of his state that want to reopen would need to have hospital capacity below 70 percent and a transmission rate below 1.1, the threshold beyond which the virus tends to spread rapidly. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

