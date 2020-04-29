Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:41 IST
China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China will hold its annual Parliament session from May 22 which was earlier scheduled to be held from March 5 and got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, the state media reported on Wednesday. The decision was made at a regular session of the National People's Congress' (NPC) Standing Committee, the country's top legislature, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The third session of the 13th NPC, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now open in Beijing on May 22, it said.

The Standing Committee of the NPC met in Beijing in February and approved a draft decision on postponing the NPC's annual session, one of China's biggest political events, due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases in China reached 82,836, including 648 patients who were still being treated and 77,555 people discharged from hospitals.

China's imported cases increased to 1,639, of which 552 were being treated with 21 in severe conditions. Also on Monday, 40 new asymptomatic cases, including three from abroad, were reported in the country.

With a decrease in the number of cases in China, authorities in Beijing will be closing a COVID-19 special hospital after clearing all the cases. The move to shut down the hospital comes after China's coronavirus epicenter Wuhan recently closed 16 temporary hospitals and discharged its last patient on Sunday.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FIFA medical chief wary of resuming season amid virus threat

The chairman of FIFAs medical committee has said he is skeptical about restarting league football during the coronavirus pandemic and suggested national competitions concentrate on getting ready for next season instead. There has been talki...

64 sailors test positive for COVID-19 aboard US Navy destroyer

The number of sailors testing positive for Covid-19 aboard US Navy destroyer, the USS Kidd, rose to 64 as the warship on Tuesday afternoon docked at a naval base in San Diego, California, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media. The ...

Citro Bio Shield Tunnel set up in AP's Anantapuram to control spread of coronavirus

Anantapuram District Collector Gandham Chandrudu while inaugurating the Citro Bio Shield Tunnel, on Tuesday, at the Collectors office in Anantapuram, said it will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, Chan...

Swiss set trial date for PSG chief, ex-FIFA no.2

A Swiss court has scheduled a September trial date for Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFAs former secretary general Jerome Valcke, in an alleged corruption case. The case, involving the pair and a third, unnamed man, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020