Bareilly records first coronavirus death

A 35-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died at a hospital here, the first death due to the virus in the district, officials said on Wednesday

The man was also suffering from cardiac problems, asthma and diabetes, Chief Medical Officer, Vineet Kumar Shukla, said

The patient was brought to the district hospital on Saturday and was later placed under quarantine at a super speciality hospital, the CMO said The district has reported eight positive cases of the virus so far. While six people have recovered, one is undergoing treatment and one died on Tuesday night, the CMO added.PTI COR SAB DVDV