Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:35 IST
Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the city's governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

With the epidemic's worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is a long way off, doubts have been raised about the chances of holding the huge event next year. "We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely. It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained," Abe said in response to an opposition lawmaker.

Abe's summary of the situation was later underlined by IOC President Thomas Bach. "The IOC fully agrees with the position of Prime Minister Abe," Bach said in response to a question from Reuters.

"From the very beginning of this crisis, we established the principle that the Olympic and Paralympic Games can only be organised in a safe environment for everyone involved. This principle has driven all our decisions so far, and we remain committed to it in the future." Abe has staked part of his legacy as Japan's longest-serving premier on holding the Games and was hoping for a boom in tourism and consumer spending. Japan has gathered some $3 billion in domestic sponsorship, an Olympic record, and spent close to $13 billion on preparations.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that the Olympics "must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic," and cautioned that Japan should "brace for a protracted battle". Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections on Wednesday. The national tally stands at 13,895 infections, including 413 deaths, national broadcaster NHK said.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday night that the government was planning to extend the nationwide emergency by about one month and that it would make a final decision after hearing from experts at a meeting on Friday. While Japan's tally is still low compared with other nations, critics say the country is not doing enough testing to reveal the scope of a problem that has put huge strains on some of its hospitals.

Reflecting that view, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters that the situation in the capital remained difficult and called on Abe's cabinet to extend the nationwide emergency, which is due to end on May 6. Abe's comments echoed statements made by other senior Japanese officials this week.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told Nikkan Sports on Tuesday that the Games would be "scrapped" if they could not take place in 2021. The head of the Japan Medical Association (JMA), Yoshitake Yokokura, told a news briefing on Tuesday that "unless an effective vaccine is developed, I expect hosting the Olympics will be difficult".

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Supreme Court blocks Bolsonaro's federal police chief

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday blocked President Jair Bolsonaros pick to run the federal police, after an opposition party argued that the appointment of a family friend would allow him inappropriate influence over law enfor...

Meity takes up proposal to bring IT, telecom products in essential items with MHA

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meity has taken up the matter of including IT and telecom products in the list of essential items that will allow their sale through retail stores and e-commerce platforms during the lockdown. IT and telec...

Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's office

Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The search was negative. All closures can be lifted the po...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020