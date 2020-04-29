Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labs see bottlenecks in France's plan to scale-up COVID-19 testing

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:39 IST
Labs see bottlenecks in France's plan to scale-up COVID-19 testing

The leaders of two federations representing thousands of private laboratories across France cast doubt on the country's ability to more than double coronavirus testing before the country begins unwinding its lockdown on May 11. The industry officials cited two looming bottlenecks: a potential shortage of workers able to conduct tests and the availability of government-approved reagents, with countries around the world racing to get hold of testing kits.

Mass testing is critical to France's ability to emerge safely from a now six-week old lockdown. France will switch to an aggressive doctrine on COVID-19 testing from May 11, aiming for 700,000 nasal swab tests per week, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said.

This means France must nearly triple its current capacity in just a fortnight. "I'm not sure this goal of 700,000 is reasonable," Francois Blanchecotte, head of the Syndicat des Biologistes federation representing some 4,000 labs, told Reuters. "One limitation will be the number of people able to do testing on such a scale."

France is not alone in scrambling to test more widely. Britain was on track to meet a target of 100,000 tests per day by Thursday, its health minister said this week, although recent data shows about 43,000 daily tests being completed. Swab tests involve collecting a sample from either a person's nasal passage or throat. A reagent is then added to determine whether there is an infection.

France has authorised about 40 reagents for use in COVID-19 testing, manufactured by large pharmaceutical groups like Switzerland's Roche and the United States' Abbott Laboratories, as well as small and mid-sized companies. SCRAMBLE FOR REAGENTS

Lionel Barrand, who leads the Syndicat National des Jeunes Biologistes Medicaux federation, cautioned this number might be inadequate and that laboratories were already having difficulties sourcing reagents in France and from abroad. China, where the global pandemic originated, is an important source market of reagents.

"Will there be enough reagents? We're still seeing tensions on supply at a national level," Barrand said. France had the logistics to scale up testing, he said. "But that will work only if we have enough reagents and swabs."

A health ministry spokeswoman said France had taken steps with international suppliers to secure supplies of reagents. Meanwhile the French health industry regulator had approved a new locally made cotton swab to ease pressure on swab imports. Countries around the world hope blood tests meant to show whether people exposed to the disease have developed antibodies thought to offer some immunity will also guide efforts to restart their economies. But serological testing has so far proved unreliable and questions persist over the human body's immunity memory after coronavirus infection.

That places more pressure on nasal swab testing. Barrand said clarity was needed on which symptoms -- which include headaches, fever, dry coughs and a loss of taste -- necessitated testing. "If every person presenting with a small symptom turns up, the system will collapse," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22

China on Wednesday said it will hold its annual Parliament session in a different way from May 22 after it was postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that the pandemic which paralysed the country for over t...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come; to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4: MHA.

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4 MHA....

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020