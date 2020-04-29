Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long live jog and stroll, court tells over-strict German region

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:18 IST
Long live jog and stroll, court tells over-strict German region

The regional state of Saarland had one of the strictest lockdowns in Germany to tackle one of its highest infection rates - but was told by a court on Wednesday to loosen up a little and let people get fresh air and visit relatives. While most regions have permitted a measure of outdoor activity as long as distance from others was maintained, the small state on the French border allowed only essential outings - to work, to see a doctor or go to the shops.

The Saarland government had planned to start easing restrictions next Monday but the region's Constitutional Court accepted a petition by a resident who said his personal freedoms were being infringed. "The infection and death rates in federal states with and without curfews show no good reason for the continuation of the rules in Saarland," the court said.

Family visits and leisure walks should be allowed at once if social distancing rules were observed, it said. Residents in the regional capital Saarbruecken appeared divided.

"I happen to have this week off, so now that restrictions have been eased a little, I can go out for a change and enjoy the nice weather or go shopping," said Ubud Kaynak, taking a stroll on a shopping street. "The mask requirement is not so nice, but I guess it's acceptable for a little more freedom."

But local resident Linda Wolter was not convinced. "I think it's a bit too soon," she said. "This is my first time outside in six weeks and I'm not comfortable. I'm being really careful, I'm keeping a 2-metre distance, and it's no fun."

Germany has weathered the pandemic much better than the United States, Italy and Spain, recording almost 158,000 cases including 6,115 deaths as of Wednesday. All 16 federal states started lifting restrictions last week with most businesses and schools gradually reopening. Wearing a mask while shopping has been made mandatory.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel has said easing the restrictions too soon could lead to a resurgence of cases and force a reintroduction of measures that have damaged the economy.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 showing suburbs are just as vulnerable as cities

Haunting images of an empty Times Square and the daily accounting of hundreds of fatalities in New York City have reinforced the idea of the coronavirus as an urban contagion. That may obscure an equally sobering truth Many of the citys sub...

Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to developers

Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google would release two early versions this week of their proposed technology to slow coronavirus spread to select developers for testing purposes, the companies said on Wednesday. The two Silicon Valley compani...

Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline

Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases, four leading science institutes said on Wednesday.Germany began easing its lockdown last week when some shops were allowed to open ...

Special court in Delhi reserves order on bail of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in money laundering case

A special court here has reserved the order on the bail of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to illegally receiving foreign funding. Enforcement Directorate ED Counsel Amit Mahajan and Advocate Nitesh Rana ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020