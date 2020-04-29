Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen records multiple coronavirus cases for the first time; U.N. fears more

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:28 IST
Yemen records multiple coronavirus cases for the first time; U.N. fears more

Yemeni authorities reported multiple coronavirus infections for the first time on Wednesday, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions are already facing famine.

The five new COVID-19 cases were detected in Aden, a southern port which is interim headquarters of a government ousted from the capital Sanaa more than five years ago by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in a war that has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Previously Yemen had detected only a single case.

International health officials have long warned that Yemen's population could be extremely vulnerable to an outbreak, which would be difficult to detect in a country where health infrastructure has been degraded by poverty and war. An emergency committee for coronavirus maintained by the Aden-based government said in a tweet it would release more details about the five new cases soon.

Authorities told Reuters they have been unable to track down "patient zero" for Yemen's infections, an important step in tracing people potentially exposed to infection and containing an outbreak. On Tuesday the United Nations said there was a "very real probability" the virus was circulating within communities.

Health workers say the virus could spread rapidly in a country where 24 million people - 80% of the population - rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. Yemen's only previous laboratory-confirmed case was detected on April 10 in the southern Ash Shihr port. The 60-year-old port official has since recovered and tested negative for the virus, the committee said on Monday.

Two sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters there has been at least one confirmed case in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis. But the Houthi Health Ministry denied it and said all suspected cases had tested negative for COVID-19.

On Wednesday the Aden-based government's emergency coronavirus committee said it had concerns that Sanaa authorities were not admitting to a coronavirus outbreak there. Responding to the newly confirmed cases, authorities in Aden announced a three-day, 24-hour curfew starting at midnight.

The announcement came from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that declared self-rule on Sunday in southern Yemeni governorates including Aden.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MHA gives broad hints of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with considerable relaxations to people and services in many districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, said there ...

Motorcycling-MotoGP cancels races but still hopes for July start

MotoGPs German, Dutch and Finnish Grands Prix in June and July have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the sport still hopes to start the season during the European summer, CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Wednesday. The cancellati...

COVID-19: Govt allows migrants to go home, says new guidelines soon on relaxations for many districts

Many districts will get considerable relaxations beginning May 4 as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in tremendous gains in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers...

Chaos at Delhi-Faridabad border as Haryana seals all border points with national capital; will not allow infection to enter state:Khattar

Several people returning to their homes in Faridabad from Delhi were turned back amid chaos and confusion on Wednesday while vegetable supplies to Azadpur mandi were severely disrupted as Haryana sealed all its border points with the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020