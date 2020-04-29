Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats push for U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee key medical needs

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:44 IST
Democrats push for U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee key medical needs

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday proposed a bill that would require a U.S. coronavirus supply czar to oversee critical medical supplies, while the top Senate Republican doubled down on demands for business protections. Senate Democrats unveiled a new bill requiring the Pentagon to name a civilian officer to oversee the nation's supply and production of medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Limited supplies of masks, gloves and testing materials have been blamed for hampering the United States' response to a pandemic that has now killed more than 58,000 Americans. The proposal also calls for a comprehensive testing plan that would include viral and antibody testing, and a blueprint for scaling up production of an eventual vaccine for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Democrats, frustrated by what they view as Republican President Donald Trump's unwillingness to seize control of the supply chain for personal protective equipment and testing, want the bill to be part of Congress's next coronavirus legislation. A companion bill is expected from Democrats in the House of Representatives. House and Senate Democrats are also pushing for additional funding for state and local governments facing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, with spending estimates of $500 billion for states alone.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, in a teleconference with mayors, said details of the Democrats' proposals for aid to state and local governments will be unveiled in coming days. He talked about "revenue sharing" as the instrument for delivering the aid to localities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for funding to close what she called a "digital divide" by providing internet access to those who lack it during the outbreak. "That digital divide is now becoming a digital chasm, and we have to really address that," she told CNBC.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the way forward on coronavirus legislation would depend on Democrats' willingness to agree to protect businesses and others from COVID-related litigation. "We're going to insist on this reform, which is not related to money, as a condition for going forward," McConnell told Fox News Radio.

Democrats have largely dismissed liability protection so far, saying it could weaken protections for workers. Lawmakers grappled with the prospects of new legislation as U.S. states moved to reopen the economy amid reports of supply and testing shortages that health experts warn could lead to a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With backing from major unions, lawmakers said the medical supply bill would establish a more coherent national response by requiring the secretary of defense to appoint a civilian executive officer charged with overseeing the production and distribution of COVID-19-related equipment. The bill would also require the administration to produce weekly national assessments of equipment supplies, identify available stockpiles and industries capable of filling orders, post state requests for assistance and establish an inspector general to oversee implementation.

Pelosi emphasized the need to set in place the capacity to produce vaccine, adding that there should be an ethical basis for distributing the anticipated drug.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel seeks details on agency's talks over Washington Trump hotel

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday called on President Donald Trumps administration to hand over details on any talks between his company and a federal agency over lease terms for a Trump-branded hotel near the White Hou...

Singapore reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Wednesday reported 690 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients, a vast majority of whom are foreigners, to 15,641, the health ministry said. Out of the 690 fresh cases, six are Singapore citizens or ...

Homi Adajani, Dinesh Vijan and 'Angrezi Medium' team remember Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Homi Adajania is eternally grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Irrfan Khan in his last days and he says that the short time he spent with the actor on Angrezi Medium will remain close to his heart. Irrfan, one of Indias ...

MHA gives broad hints of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Centre on Wednesday gave clear indications that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 3 but with considerable relaxations to people and services in many districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, said there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020