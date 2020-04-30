Left Menu
Russia reports record daily spike in virus cases

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's coronavirus caseload surpassed 100,000 on Thursday, with the number of deaths exceeding 1,000. Russian health officials reported a record daily spike of 7,099 new confirmed cases on Thursday morning, which brought the country's total to 106,498. The number of infections is likely to be much higher, as not everyone is being tested and many carry the disease without exhibiting any symptoms.

The vast majority of Russian regions have been on lockdown since late March, with people ordered to stay at home and only essential businesses, such as grocery shops, pharmacies, and banks, operating. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the lockdown until May 11 and tasked the government with putting together a plan for gradually reopening the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the timeline for the reopening will be contingent on how the outbreak continues to unfold.

