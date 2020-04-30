Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:35 IST
Cricket-New Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls will donate the shirt he wore in the heart-stopping final of last year's World Cup in England to help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19, media reports said on Thursday. The 28-year-old will donate the half-sleeve shirt, signed by his teammates, to the local chapter of United Nations' children's fund UNICEF, the Stuff website reported.

"...everything that happened at the World Cup last year, that's a pretty memorable experience," Nicholls, New Zealand's top scorer in that tied final which ended with England declared winners on boundary count, told the website. "I thought I could put that shirt up as a bit of an incentive for people to donate."

Anyone who donates by Monday, irrespective of the amount, will enter a draw and the owner will get the shirt. "For me, I wanted to go away from the auction sort of thing, where the highest bidder wins it," the top-order batsman said.

"I wanted to make it a bit more inclusive and anyone can donate five or 10 dollars and go into the draw to win it. "It all adds up. A lot of families and everyone in New Zealand is really feeling the pinch. It's a small little thing and hopefully, it can make a big difference."

Earlier this month, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,100 pounds ($81,518) for two hospitals in London by auctioning the shirt he wore in the same final at Lord's. ($1 = 0.7986 pounds)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Misinformation ruins lives, UK fact-checker says

Internet and media companies should do more to tackle the spread of misinformation in Britain as falsehoods abound during the coronavirus pandemic, fact-checking organization Full Fact said in a report on Thursday. Bad information ruins liv...

Virus forces delay of English cricket's Hundred until 2021

English crickets controversial new Hundred competition has been delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Thursday. The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight franchises rather than th...

Bengaluru Hospitals Implement Stasis Remote Patient Monitoring for Management of COVID-19 Patients

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANIPRNewswire As Bengaluru braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are using an Indian startups cutting-edge remote patient monitoring system to set up isolation wards to manage the increased dema...

IMF calls for steps to help Asia's most vulnerable workers

Asian policymakers must expand safety nets for the regions huge pool of part-time and temporary workers most vulnerable to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog released ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020