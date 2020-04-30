Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's coronavirus curve is flat, worrying trends emerging - top medical officer

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:56 IST
Canada's coronavirus curve is flat, worrying trends emerging - top medical officer

Canada's coronavirus curve is flat but some worrying trends are emerging, particularly outbreaks in vulnerable indigenous communities, the country's top medical officer said on Thursday.

The daily death toll in Canada has risen by 10% or more only once in the last 11 days. The total number of people killed by the coronavirus increased by 6% to 3,082 in a day, official data showed on Thursday. "This week things have been a little flat - the COVID-19 curve is flat, that is ... we have to be very cautious going down the other side of the epidemic curve," chief public health officer Theresa Tam told a briefing.

"Already on this path we have seen some worrisome transmission events emerging," she said, citing increasing numbers of cases in remote aboriginal communities in several of Canada's 10 provinces. Health officials say the virus spreads quickly in environments often where vulnerable people are gathered, such as seniors' residences, prisons and far-flung parts of the country where healthcare is already patchy.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 52,056. On Wednesday there were 2,904 deaths and 50,373 positive diagnoses.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

The Call to Unite: Oprah, Julia Roberts, George Bush to participate in global Livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra, and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cal...

Bosnia's coronavirus-free Adriatic resort charges disinfection entrance fee

The authorities in Bosnias sole Adriatic resort Neum have begun charging an entrance fee for the disinfection of vehicles as a measure to keep the town coronavirus free with the Labour Day holidays starting on Friday, local media reported. ...

Britain confident of EU deal this year but EU says UK must budge-sources

Britain is confident it can get a deal on its future ties with the European Union if Brussels starts treating it as an independent negotiator, a source close to the British negotiating team said on Thursday. But, underlining what sources in...

Half of Telecom Italia staff to work remotely in cautious approach after lockdown -document

Telecom Italia TIM will keep just over half of its staff working from home when Italys biggest phone group begins a gradual reopening of its offices across Italy next week, company documents seen by Reuters showed. Italy, the original epice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020