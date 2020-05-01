China reports 12 new coronavirus cases vs 4 a day earlier

China reports 12 new coronavirus cases vs 4 a day earlierReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-05-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 06:57 IST
China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed on Friday. Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.
China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier. The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.
