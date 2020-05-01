Left Menu
Malaysia partially easing virus curbs for most businesses from next week

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 09:58 IST
Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, partially easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said Malaysia was ready to begin a controlled and cautious reopening of economic activity. Businesses that involve large gatherings and close contacts, such as cinemas and Ramadan markets, will not be allowed to reopen, he said. Schools and universities will also remain closed. Malaysia has shut all non-essential businesses and schools, banned public gatherings, and restricted travel since March 18 as the number of coronavirus cases rose. Known coronavirus infections in Malaysia stood at 6,002 as of Thursday, and the pace of new cases has slowed in recent days.

"On the advice of the health ministry and based on data collected and best practices established by the World Health Organisation, the government has decided to reopen economic sectors cautiously by enforcing strict health standard operating procedures," Muhyiddin said. Some of the procedures include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and maintaining high levels of personal hygiene, he said.

Sports activities that involve 10 or fewer people, such as running, badminton, and cycling, will be allowed. Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen but they have to maintain strict social distancing, Muhyiddin said.

Malaysia has not reopened its borders. Inter-state travel will also not be allowed. The prime minister also said the government has lost 63 billion ringgit ($14.68 billion) from the movement and travel restrictions imposed over six weeks and would have lost another 35 billion ringgit if the curbs had been extended by a month.

Last month, Malaysia's central bank warned that the economy could shrink by as much as 2% or grow 0.5% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in what would be its worst economic performance in more than a decade. Malaysia has announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit ($58.23 billion), including a 25 billion ringgit fiscal injection, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 4.2930 ringgit)

