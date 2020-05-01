Left Menu
Somalia coronavirus cases rise to 582, Mogadishu records 54 more positive cases

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:28 IST
Representative image

Somalia's Health Minister has announced on April 29 that the country's number of coronavirus cases had risen to 582, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

In a press briefing, Dr. Fawzia Abikar Nur said that over the past 24 hours, the central laboratory in Mogadishu had recorded 54 positive cases, 40 of the patients being male and 14 female.

"We have no new deaths as a result of coronavirus. Thus, our past record of 28 deaths stands," she said, adding that two patients recovered.

"I urge you to adhere to orders and advice given by State institutions," the minister also said, noting that it was possible to contain the spread of the virus.

The federal government has provided facilities to help infected people in Mogadishu and delivered equipment and other supplies to some member states with a promise for the same for the rest.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation Mahdi Mohydin Mohamed has said that he had registered the symptoms on April 21 and had been self-isolating.

"I have been talking to people through the window of my room, even keeping away from family members," he said and urged the people not to undermine the "damaging powers" of coronavirus.

On April 12, Khalif Mumin Tohow, the State Minister for the justice of Hirshabelle, surrendered to the virus in Mogadishu.

