Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for COVID-19 developed

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:05 IST
Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for COVID-19 developed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have developed a quick, sensitive test for antibodies against the novel coronavirus in human blood that could help doctors track a person's exposure to COVID-19, as well as confirm suspected cases that tested negative by other methods. Because COVID-19 symptoms range from mild to severe, with some people apparently having no symptoms, the number of people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at some point is likely much higher than the number of confirmed cases, the researchers said.

Although more research needs to be done, it is possible that people with antibodies to the virus could be immune to future COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the research published in the journal Analytical Chemistry. To help identify people with current or past exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the researchers, including those from Southern Medical University in China, wanted to develop a fast, sensitive antibody test.

They based their test on a technique called a lateral flow immunoassay (LFA); a home pregnancy test is an example of this kind of essay. The team attached a viral coat protein to a specific region on a strip of nitrocellulose and then added human serum.

The serum flowed from one end of the strip to the other, and any antibodies against the viral protein bound to that region on the strip. The researchers then detected the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with a fluorescently labeled antibody.

This fluorescence-based detection is much more sensitive than some other LFAs, such as pregnancy tests, that can be read by the naked eye, they said. The researchers tested the new assay on seven serum samples from COVID-19 patients and 12 samples from people who had tested negative for the disease by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a common diagnostic test that occasionally fails to detect positive cases.

The new assay correctly diagnosed all seven samples as positive -- as well as an additional "negative" case that had suspicious clinical symptoms -- in only 10 minutes per sample, they said. The immunoassay could be helpful in confirming negative diagnoses, monitoring a patient's recovery, studying past exposures, and identifying recovered individuals with high levels of antibodies as potential convalescent plasma donors, the researchers said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

Britains Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in. The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when of...

Tabloid wins initial battle in privacy action by UK's Duchess Meghan

Londons High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Asso...

Democratic presidential candidate Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the accusation. I want to address ...

Devotees from across world join JKYog's 24-hour long online Mahayajna

New Delhi India, May 1 ANINewsVoir JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosted a 24-hour long unique mahayajna on April 25 for relief from coronavirus. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya from Saturday to Sunday. Meanwhile, hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020