Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa wants state support not government management -CEO

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:43 IST
Lufthansa wants state support not government management -CEO

Lufthansa's chief executive has warned against government interference in the airline's management as it seeks a 9 billion euro ($9.91 billion) state bailout as a way to survive the corona pandemic. Travel bans have forced the German group to ground 700 of its aircraft, leading to a 99% drop in passenger numbers and causing the group, which includes Swiss, and Austrian Airlines, to lose about one million euros in liquidity reserves per hour.

"Up until the corona pandemic, we as the Lufthansa Group were competitive and successful. We were hit by this crisis through no fault of our own. We therefore now need government support, but we do not need government management," Carsten Spohr said in a speech released late on Thursday, that had been due to be published at the company's AGM on May 5. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout, with loans from Austria, Germany and Switzerland, citing a source close to the matter.

Germany could end up taking a 25.1% stake in the airline as part of the bailout, weekly paper Der Spiegel said on Friday. The slump in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a sweeping restructuring of the airline industry, with other carriers also seeking state bailouts.

Lufthansa declined to comment on the status of its bailout talks. A German government source confirmed to Reuters that negotiations were ongoing and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that "taxpayers can count on us not to conduct these talks naively."

The talks, which are with the German, Austrian and Belgian governments and German state-backed lender Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), are centred around setting conditions for a bailout and its repayment, Spohr's speech said. "At the moment we are not only discussing the levels of the necessary amounts, but are also negotiating the conditions and timelines as to when this help can be made available," a transcript of the speech showed.

Switzerland's government has already given Lufthansa assurances for a loan that will be guaranteed largely by the Swiss state, Spohr said. "We must already develop a plan today for how we can repay the government loans and investments as quickly as possible," Spohr said.

To save cash, it has said it will reduce its fleet by 100 planes and cut its workforce by 10,000. Der Spiegel, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks, said that as part of the bailout 5.5 billion euros would be provided in the form of non-voting capital, for which the German government wants a coupon of 9%.

A further 3.5 billion euros in loans would be provided by KFW, the paper said, adding that Belgium, Austria and Switzerland might contribute towards the bailout. Spohr urged politicians to ensure that aid does not hamper Lufthansa's chances going forward.

"If we want to compete globally against the three major airline groups in the USA, China and the Gulf Region, then we will only be able to do so as a European airline group," he said in the speech. The group's liquidity is currently still above 4 billion euros, Spohr said.

"The question is whether we can avoid bankruptcy," he said. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Janani, Vrinda represent new wave of female umpires in India: Denis Burns

Veteran umpire coach Denis Burns has hailed the promotion of Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi to the ICC development panel and said by investing in them, the BCCI has raised the status and recognition of umpiring in the country. Burns has ...

Egypt repatriates 288 citizens stranded in Ethiopia, Muscat, Kenya, and Maldives

Egypt has repatriated 288 citizens stranded in Ethiopia, Muscat, Kenya, the Maldives till May 01. Two exceptional flights were carrying 288 stranded Egyptian citizens landed in Marsa Alam International Airport, in the southeast of Egypt, ac...

Italy's tally of daily coronavirus deaths dips, cases steady

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 269 on Friday, down from 285 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1,965 against 1,872 on Thursday. The total death toll sinc...

April 2020 a month to forget, looking forward to resuming business: FADA

Automobile dealers body FADA on Friday said it was looking towards opening of the lockdown and resuming business again at the earliest without compromising citizen safety after witnessing zero sales in April. Stating that April 2020 will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020