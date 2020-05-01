Left Menu
Development News Edition

From contracts to time off, a plan to protect workers during coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST
From contracts to time off, a plan to protect workers during coronavirus

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Companies are under growing scrutiny for how they treat their workers during the coronavirus crisis, but with health, safety and costs on the line, some may not know what steps to take.

Addressing domestic abuse to child care needs to expiring contracts, a global civic alliance has written a template for businesses and charities around the world to use. "There is no excuse for any organization not to put some level of social protection measures in place," said Lysa John, secretary general of CIVICUS, an alliance of groups working to strength civic action, based in South Africa.

She spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of International Workers' Day on Friday, as activists warned that women and low-income workers would be disproportionately affected by economic losses in the months to come. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has estimated that the pandemic will wipe out nearly 200 million jobs worldwide, far more than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

In some countries workers can apply for unemployment benefits, but in many places they cannot, said the United Nations, estimating that more than 40% of the world's population has no social protection. The plan by CIVICUS, based on ILO recommendations, includes using funds budgeted for new hires to retain staff, not letting workers go even if their contracts are expiring and allowing employees to reduce hours or take time off as needed without any cost.

"I'm a single mother, and just mentally knowing that if I want to stop I can stop... it releases your energies because you don't feel the pressure of having to push yourself through," said John. The policy has raised productivity in the organization rather than the opposite, she said.

CIVICUS also created a communication system grouping employees by where they live, so if anyone faces an emergency at home they can call a colleague in the area. Domestic violence is expected to surge under coronavirus lockdowns.

More than 200 organizations have signed on to the protocol, said John, and she hopes companies will be next. The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), which works with CIVICUS, said they will be looking at how the world's most influential companies respond to the pandemic.

WBA ranks 2,000 companies by how well they are doing at achieving the U.N.'s global goals, an agenda to resolve such issues as gender equality and poverty by 2030. "Coronavirus provides significant additional challenges and may set progress back substantially," said Daniel Neale, WBA's lead for social transformation.

"It also provides an opportunity to reframe the role of business in society – hopefully for a positive and just transition to a society and economy that works for every person," he said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020