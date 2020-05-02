Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-British champ ready for virtual shot put showdown

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 01:33 IST
Athletics-British champ ready for virtual shot put showdown
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

World sport may have ground to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic but 160 athletes will take part in a virtual shot put competition on Saturday. One of them, British champion Sophie McKinna, has been hard at work in her back garden.

Using a portable circle and feedback from her coach via a video link, McKinna says that she has been able to train pretty much as normal, despite the country being in lockdown. "I've got the portable circle that I put down and throw in," said McKinna, whose personal best is 17.97 metres.

"I'm quite positive mentally because I can still train. If I couldn't it would be a different story." This weekend's Valhalla Virtual Shot Put Competition will include an elite head-to-head as McKinna and British men's champion Scott Lincoln take on top under-20 athletes Lewis Byng and Serena Vincent, with that duel to be streamed live.

"It will be like a normal competition, we don't know when we will be able to compete again so this is like a mock-up," she said. "It will be a bit of fun." Entries for the event, backed by athletic equipment supplier Neuff, have come from as far afield as New Zealand, South Africa, and Costa Rica with throwers ranging from under 13s to over 70s.

And if you don't have a shot? No problem. "There are so many athletes who don't have their own implements," former discus thrower Paul Wilson, who runs the Valhalla Throws Academy and thought up the virtual event, says.

"What I have suggested to these people is, just throw a tin of beans or, if you're in a park, find a rock!" Participants can throw at any time of day on May 2 but the elite competition will start at 1300 GMT.

Vinco Sport will stream the action live at https://www.runjumpthrow.com/live/42748/

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview

If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didnt find it Friday on MSNBCs Morning Joe. The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nomi...

U.S. FDA authorizes remdesivir drug as emergency treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19, the agency and President Donald Trump said on Friday...

Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian Kellex Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defia...

Former Trump lawyer will not be released from prison this week -source

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will not be released from prison this week to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.Reuters and other media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020