Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:20 IST
Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new infections, taking the total number to 18,114, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

As many as 4,715 patients have been recovered, it said. A record number of 1,297 new COVID-19 patients were added in a single day on Friday, the ministry said.

Officials, however, said the spike in the COVID-19 cases is not surprising as it due to the increase in the coronavirus testing. As many as 193,859 tests have been conducted so far, including 9,164 in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the total 18,114 cases, Punjab registered the highest number of 6,733, followed by Sindh at 6,675, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,799, Balochistan 1,136, Islamabad 365, Gilgit-Baltistan 340 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 66. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery and good health after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesnt want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket. The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, the seasoned spinner said on...

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020