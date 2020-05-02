Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new infections, taking the total number to 18,114, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

As many as 4,715 patients have been recovered, it said. A record number of 1,297 new COVID-19 patients were added in a single day on Friday, the ministry said.

Officials, however, said the spike in the COVID-19 cases is not surprising as it due to the increase in the coronavirus testing. As many as 193,859 tests have been conducted so far, including 9,164 in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the total 18,114 cases, Punjab registered the highest number of 6,733, followed by Sindh at 6,675, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,799, Balochistan 1,136, Islamabad 365, Gilgit-Baltistan 340 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 66. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery and good health after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge," he tweeted.