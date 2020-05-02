Left Menu
Bihar reports fourth COVID-19 death

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to four, a top official said

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient, who hailed from Sitamarhi district, had been suffering from "terminal stage" lung cancer and died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

He had visited Mumbai recently for cancer treatment and returned to Sitamarhi on April 28, the officer said.

