Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:37 IST
Iran's death toll from new coronavirus increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to 6,156 on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.
The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern countries, has reached 96,448, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition.
