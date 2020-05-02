Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan aims to fast-track review of anti-viral drug remdesivir

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:14 IST
Japan aims to fast-track review of anti-viral drug remdesivir
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Japan will fast-track a review of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir so that it can hopefully be approved for domestic COVID-19 patients a week after the U.S. firm's filing for such approval, the health minister said on Saturday.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato's comment comes after remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 on Friday. "I've heard that Gilead Sciences will file for approval (in Japan) within days," Kato told reporters. "I issued an instruction so that we will be ready to approve it within a week or so."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was leaning towards extending Japan's state of emergency, due to expire on May 6, for a month as experts said coronavirus restrictions should remain in place until the number of cases falls further. Japan has confirmed nearly 15,000 cases and 517 deaths from COVID-19, according to an NHK tally.

Tokyo, the capital, saw a decline in daily reported cases since hitting a peak of 201 on April 17, with further falls into double digits this week, but the numbers jumped back far above 100 on Friday and Saturday. The Nikkei business daily has said although Gilead planned to distribute enough doses to cover 140,000 patients worldwide, Japan would not receive enough for all its patients in need.

No one was immediately available for comment at Gilead's Japanese unit. Remdesivir, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is being tried against COVID-19 because it is designed to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses, including the coronavirus, make copies of themselves and potentially overwhelm their host's immune system.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020