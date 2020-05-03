Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 74 to 6,649, the tally showed.

Roche gets FDA emergency use nod for the COVID-19 antibody test

Roche Holding AG received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200503:nGNE71pdqt on Sunday. Governments, businesses, and individuals are seeking such blood tests, to help them learn more about who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity, and to potentially craft strategies to end lockdowns that have battered global economies.

Australia fights virus clusters as parts of country ease restrictions

Australia's state of Victoria saw its highest increase in new coronavirus cases in weeks on Sunday and New South Wales state struggled with a cluster of infections at an aged care facility, as parts of the country began easing distancing rules. Thirteen new cases were recorded in Victoria on Sunday, health officials said, with six of the cases related to an infection cluster at a meat processing facility in Melbourne.

U.S. hospitals promise new safety measures to ease patient fears after coronavirus crush

U.S. hospitals, many past the peak coronavirus crush, are relying on plexiglass dividers, advance testing of patients and limited elevator traffic to convince people, especially those needing urgent care, that the facilities are safe. Hospitals put lucrative elective procedures and other nonessential operations on hold weeks ago as they geared up for the coronavirus onslaught.

New York's Cuomo warns against 'blindly' reopening states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday pushed back against what he called premature demands that he reopen the state, saying he knew people were struggling without jobs but that more understanding of the new coronavirus was needed. As governors in about half of the United States partially reopen their economies over this weekend, Cuomo said he needed much more information on what the pandemic was doing in his state, the hardest hit by the disease, before he loosens restrictions aimed at curbing its spread.

U.S. court dismisses New York nurses case against Montefiore for COVID-19 protection

A Manhattan federal judge on Friday dismissed a nurse association's lawsuit against a New York City hospital for allegedly failing to provide safety equipment and adopt measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) sued Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, saying among other things that the hospital was ignoring requirements that healthcare workers receive an N95 respirator mask daily.

Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths. The head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitter on Saturday he had tested positive, becoming at least the second high-ranking federal government official with the virus.

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, as some restrictions ease

Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life. The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters, and tolls started rising.

The UK shadows Italy as the worst hit in Europe: virus death toll passes 28,000

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose 621 to 28,131 as of May 1, just short of Italy which has so far had the world's second most deadly outbreak of the disease after the United States. As Britain shadows Italy for the grim status of being the worst-hit country in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism from opposition parties who say his government stumbled in the early stages of the outbreak.

China reports two coronavirus cases for May 2

China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 2, up from one the day before, data from the country's national health authority showed on Sunday. One case was imported and the other was local, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. This compares to one imported case and no domestic transmissions on May 1.