Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to return home

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:44 IST
Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to return home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 150,000 Indians in the UAE, who wish to return home amid the coronavirus lockdown, have applied through the online registration process to the Indian missions here, according to media reports. The Indian missions in the country last week opened online registration for the expatriates who wish to fly back home after getting stuck in the country amidst the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of 6 pm on Saturday, we received more than 150,000 registrations," Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told the Gulf News on Saturday. A quarter of them want to return to their homeland after losing their jobs, he said.

According to a report in the Khaleej Times on Sunday, about 40 percent of the applicants who have registered are blue-collared workers and 20 percent are working professionals. "Roughly 20 percent have suffered job losses and about 55 percent of the total applicants are from Kerala," Neeraj Aggarwal, Consul, Press, Information, Culture was quoted as saying in the report.

Aggarwal said that the figures would change as they are expecting registrations from workers from other states, including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. About 10 percent of the applicants are visit and tourist visa holders who got stranded here due to the ongoing lockdown in India.

India extended the ongoing lockdown by two weeks from May 4 to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has affected nearly 40,000 people in the country. Aggarwal said that a small number of applications constitute those from pregnant women and other medical cases.

Since the online registration process was launched, the Consulate's website crashed several times due to the heavy rush of applicants wishing to register to fly back home. "The site has been working fine now though it took a lot of time for it to stabilize in the initial phase due to the heavy traffic," the counsel general said.

He said that the missions here have not yet received any information from the Indian government about the mode of transport of the stranded citizens, the prices of the tickets, or how the COVID-19 test results of applicants would be assessed for their journey. "There are high-level discussions going on regarding these things," he said in the report.

Meanwhile, Norka (The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) said it has received a total of 398,000 applications from Keralites across the globe who wish to return home. "Of which, the highest numbers are from the UAE. At least 175,423 applicants have signed up from the UAE," Norka said in an official statement on Saturday.

It also received 54,305 registrations from Saudi Arabia, 2,437 from the UK, 2,255 from the US, and 1,958 from Ukraine from those who wish to return to India, the Khaleej Times reported. The coronavirus has infected 13,599 people and claimed 119 lives in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Saturday.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the C...

Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville

The Premier League and its clubs are frightened to death about publicly backing the resumption of the season as they do not want to be held liable if someone dies because of the coronavirus, television pundit Gary Neville said on Sunday. Pr...

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed dies at 84

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed passed away at his residence at the age of 84, today.Prof Nisar Ahmed was a Padma Shri awardee and a recognised poet of Karnataka. ANI...

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating in the Bay of Bengal for weeks have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday. The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char islan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020