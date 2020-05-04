Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Freed from prison": Portuguese enjoy easing lockdown

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 04-05-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 01:18 IST
"Freed from prison": Portuguese enjoy easing lockdown

Portugal downgraded its state of emergency to a category of "calamity" on Sunday, as spring sunshine drew people outdoors and the rate of new coronavirus cases reached its lowest since the beginning of the outbreak. "It's like being freed from prison," enthused Rodrigo Garcia, 40, on a walk to Lisbon's River Tagus with his wife, two sons, and dog. "We've gone out here and there, but with the end of the state of emergency we feel much freer."

After a six-week state of emergency when people were urged to stay indoors except for brief exercise, and most non-essential services were shut, a three-phase reopening plan begins from Monday. But the temptation of 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) temperatures and Mother's Day had some taking to beaches and parks before then with newfound confidence. On Lisbon's waterfront, runners and cyclists hopped out of each other's way on Sunday morning.

Beaches remain closed other than for water sports and exercise, but under the lesser state of calamity spending time in parks is no longer strictly forbidden. POLICE WATCHING

Still, police officers were out in force on Sunday urging people not to linger and to maintain social distancing. "A state of calamity still means you should stay home as much as you can," officer Sofia Gordinho told Reuters, between speaking to groups picnicking in Lisbon's Campo Martires da Patria park about the new measures.

"If people want to sit in the sun for a bit, that's okay, but we are asking them to move on so others can come without it getting crowded." Spared the huge tolls in neighboring Spain and some other Western European nations, Portugal reported 25,282 cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, just 0.4% more than the day before, and 1,043 deaths - in a population of 10 million people.

A new fund reimbursing microbusinesses for 80% of up to 5,000 euros ($5,490) of expenses on personal protective equipment and cleaning costs would be made available from May 11, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Sunday. Vending machines selling masks, hand gel, and gloves were installed in Lisbon and Porto subways, which will reopen most lines on Monday but at two thirds capacity.

As small neighborhood shops open, masks will be obligatory in enclosed public spaces like supermarkets and on public transport from Monday onwards, with rule-breakers incurring fines of up to 350 euros. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail

Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday. The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of...

Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Hyderabad

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence service...

South African union wins case on COVID-19 safety for miners

South Africas mining union said on Sunday it had won a court case against the government that will force authorities to impose strict guidelines on mining companies to protect workers against COVID-19. The union said in a statement on Faceb...

French coronavirus quarantine to spare travelers from Schengen area and UK

Travelers to France who arrive from a country in Europes Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said on Sunday. The new quarantine rules will apply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020