Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meeting

Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meetingReuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:47 IST
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government has "not yet" received an invitation to take part in this month's meeting of the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.
However, the government will strive "until the last moment" to participate as an observer, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.
Taiwan's lack of membership at the WHO, due to China's objections which considers the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus.
ALSO READ
After coronavirus fiasco, China fast-tracks attempts to fully control Hong Kong
Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms
China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts
Modi govt taking initiatives to attract companies getting disenchanted with China: Nadda
Covid-19 pandemic presents India with 'rare' opportunity to question China on poor human rights record: EFSAS