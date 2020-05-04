Left Menu
Thailand reports 18 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:27 IST
Thailand's new coronavirus cases rose to 18 on Monday, after falling to single-digits for the past week, but the country reported no new deaths. Monday's report brought the total number of cases to 2,987 since the new virus was detected in Thailand in January, with a total of 54 deaths.

The new cases were migrants who were entering Thailand through an immigration checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla, which shares a border with Malaysia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration. They were all being quarantined in an immigration detention center, along with 42 cases found previously on April 25, Taweesin said.

