Poland's election on May 10 difficult to organise - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:18 IST
It has become difficult for Poland to hold its presidential election on May 10 as planned, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Monday, blaming the opposition for delaying works on legislation that would allow for a postal ballot during the coronavirus epidemic. In April the lower house of parliament, where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has a majority, backed a plan to conduct the presidential election on May 10 by postal ballot. But the legislation has still to be approved by the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition.

"May 10 is difficult," Sasin, who is also State Assets Minister, told private radio Zet, adding that PiS is now considering holding the vote on May 17 or May 23, both allowed by the constitution. "A week ahead of the election Poles do not know when the election is held. It is the opposition and the Senate who are responsible for this".

