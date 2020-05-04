Left Menu
Swimming-FINA postpones 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:56 IST
The 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, will now be held from May 13-29, 2022, swimming's governing body FINA said in a statement on Monday. The decision follows the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said FINA president Julio Maglione. "At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

