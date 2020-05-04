Left Menu
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:36 IST
Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official
The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 98,647, he said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

