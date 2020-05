BRIEF-German health minister says ethics panel to weigh in on use of antibody tests to limit people's movements

Roche Holding AG: * CHAIRMAN FRANZ SAYS TO INVEST MORE THAN 400 MILLION EUROS IN GERMAN FACILITIES, INCLUDING TO HELP MAKE CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODY TESTS AND FOR DIAGNOSTICS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SPAHN SAYS ROCHE WILL DELIVER 3 MILLION ANTIBODY TESTS TO GERMANY IN MAY, AFTER THAT 5 MILLION MONTHLY * GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SPAHN SAYS ANTIBODY TESTS WILL HELP DETERMINE THE PERCENTAGE OF POPULATION THAT HAS BEEN INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS, QUESTIONS REMAIN OVER WHETHER ANTIBODIES CONFER IMMUNITY

* GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SPAHN SAYS COALITION WILL WAIT UNTIL ETHICS PANEL EXAMINES POTENTIAL FOR IMMUNITY PASSPORTS BEFORE CONSIDERING RULES TO LIMIT OR ALLOW FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT BASED ON ANTIBODY EVIDENCE * CHAIRMAN FRANZ SAYS ANTIBODY TESTS INCLUDING LABORATORY FEES, PERSONNEL WILL COST SIGNIFICANTLY LESS THAN "A FEW HUNDRED EUROS", SAYS PATIENTS WILL BE ABLE TO PAY OUT OF THEIR OWN POCKETBOOK