Soccer-Germany's Bundesliga says 10 positives out of 1,724 coronavirus tests at 36 clubs

Germany's professional soccer league (DFL) has registered 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests carried out at the 36 clubs in first and second divisions, it said in a statement on Monday.

The tests were taken ahead of a planned start of team training at the clubs, it said.

"The corresponding measures, for example the isolation of the affected persons, were taken directly by the respective clubs according to the specifications of the local health authorities," the statement added. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Chopra)