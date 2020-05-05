New York to work with Gates Foundation to 'reimagine' education-governor

New York to work with Gates Foundation to 'reimagine' education-governorReuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:46 IST
New York will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "reimagine" the state's school system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, part of a broader reform of society, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
"We want to build back better," Cuomo told a daily briefing. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
