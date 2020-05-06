Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump flies to Arizona to visit mask factory on trip with political overtones

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:12 IST
Trump flies to Arizona to visit mask factory on trip with political overtones

President Donald Trump took a rare trip out of Washington on Tuesday to tour a mask production plant in Arizona, visiting a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to fight the coronavirus. Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election, has been holed up at the White House for weeks as his administration oversees the response to the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people in the United States alone.

The president has faced criticism for giving mixed messages about the virus, which he played down in the early stages of the outbreak. His trip to another state required a flight on Air Force One with an entourage of staff, Secret Service agents, reporters and military personnel at a time when many Americans are avoiding flying because of the risk of virus spread. Trump has sought to give an optimistic view about the country's ability to recover from the virus and is eager for states to reopen businesses whose lockdown closings have driven down the economy and left millions unemployed.

The novel coronavirus already is known to have infected almost 1.2 million people in the United States, including more than 69,000 who have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes, according to a Reuters tally. On Monday, researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation almost doubled their previous U.S. mortality projection to nearly 135,000 from 72,400 on April 29.

The president touched down in Phoenix in midafternoon. He was scheduled to tour a Honeywell International Inc mask production assembly line during and to preside over a discussion about supporting Native Americans. The federal government has encouraged Americans to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus even when not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19. Trump has so far declined to wear a mask himself, and Vice President Mike Pence drew criticism for not wearing one during a recent trip to the famed Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Asked by reporters as he left the White House whether he would wear a mask, Trump indicated he might. "I think it's a mask facility, right? If it's a mask facility I will, yeah. I don't know if it's a mask facility. We're going to see Honeywell," he said.

"I'm going to pay my respects to a great company and a great state, the state of Arizona," he said. The location of Trump's first trip out of Washington in weeks was not coincidental.

Trump won Arizona in the 2016 election against Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but opinion polls show him currently trailing the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the Southwestern state. Republican U.S. Senator Martha McSally traveled with Trump on the trip to her home state. She is also trailing her Democratic opponent, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, in the November race, according to RealClearPolitics poll averages.

McSally, a former Air Force combat pilot, was appointed last year to the seat held by the late Senator John McCain. She is running in a special election to determine who will serve the last two years of the term. McSally posted a message on Twitter in front of Air Force One before the flight. In it, she was not wearing a mask.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...

Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year,...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case with death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed their first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020