Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:44 IST
What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Germany agrees on way to ease lockdown

Germany's federal government and 16 states have agreed shops and some sports can restart under certain conditions, schools will gradually open for all pupils and states will each decide on reopening restaurants, hotels and gyms, a document showed. Germany went into lockdown in March but its coronavirus reproduction rate has been drifting down for several days, leading to pressure from regional governments and business groups for restrictions to be relaxed.

The draft seen by Reuters, dated late on May 5, was prepared by federal chancellery chief Helge Braun and the heads of regional chancelleries for a telephone conference Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold with state premiers later on Wednesday. Post-pandemic workspace makeover

As lockdowns are gradually lifted and people anticipate returning to offices, many wonder what the post-pandemic workspace will look like. Occupational experts say one-way corridors, buffer zones marked out by coloured carpet or tape around desks, and clear plastic screens to guard against colleagues' coughs and sneezes may become the norm.

The changes could be hard to adapt to, and could have a negative impact on employee well-being, said organizational psychologist Brad Bell. Remdesivir pricing

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, one of Bangladesh's largest drugmakers, will start this month to make the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which has shown promise in fighting the virus. In a first cost indication, the company plans to price each vial between $59 and $71, Beximco's Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza told Reuters, adding that a patient might need anywhere from five to 11 vials.

Gilead's remdesivir patent in theory means it has exclusive rights to make it, but global trade rules allow nations defined by the United Nations as least-developed countries, including Bangladesh, to ignore such patents and make drugs more affordable in those markets. Bangladesh would then be allowed to export the drug to other least-developed countries, though Reza said Bangladesh would get first priority.

Llama nanobodies A llama called Winter could prove useful in the hunt for a virus treatment, say U.S. and Belgian scientists who have identified a tiny particle that appears to block the coronavirus.

The llama in Belgium is central to the studies of the scientists, from the country's VIB-UGent center for medical biotechnology and the University of Texas at Austin, who published their research on Tuesday in the journal Cell. Llamas and other members of the camel family are distinct in creating standard antibodies and smaller antibodies called nanobodies, with which scientists can more easily work.

The team aims to begin animal tests, with a view to allowing trials with humans to begin by the end of the year. Saelens said negotiations were under way with pharmaceutical companies. An ancient mill rises

A flour mill operating when the Normans conquered England nearly 1,000 years ago has seen a rare boon from the novel coronavirus outbreak: soaring demand for its organic flour from a new generation of locked-down home bakers. Nestled at the end of a lane among woods on a tributary of the River Avon, Shipton Mill offers dozens of ancient flours - some still stoneground and some from ancient English wheat varieties - to baking beginners and the professionals.

The art of bread making, which has graced human rituals since the dawn of humanity, has seen a curious renaissance as billions around the world grapple with the solitude of seeing out the coronavirus pestilence. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Nick Tattersall, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Any back-to-work questions? Consult the 'hygiene steward'

Returning to work after the coronavirus lockdown, you could find hygiene stewards on hand to ask after your health, tell you how to disinfect your mobile phone, or set up one-way traffic on the staircase. Denmarks ISS, one of the worlds big...

MCC to offer President Sangakkara's second term amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Marylebone Cricket Club MCC on Wednesday announced its decision to recommend former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara for a second term as president due to the disruptions caused by the COIVD-19 pandmic. The former wicketkeeper batsman...

Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis residence in Baluwatar.Some measures to ease acc...

CashBean Stands United in the Battle Against COVID-19; Extends CSR Support to More Than 50,000 Indians

- Contributes INR 1 million to PM Cares Fund - Donates essential sanitation items to more than 50,000 Indians - CashBean management and employees across India come together and contribute to PM Cares Fund NEW DELHI, May 6, 2020 PRNewswir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020