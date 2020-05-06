Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 6,418

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:51 IST
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 6,418

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 78 in the past 24 hours to 6,418 and the total number of infections to 101,650, the Health Ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Iran has suffered the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. There has been a gradual increase in the number of infections in 15 provinces over the past couple of days, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Twitter. "At the moment we can't pass judgment about this issue and it's necessary to wait and see what the statistics are in the coming days," Kianush Jahanpur said.

Iran, keen to mitigate the pandemic's blow to an economy already battered by U.S. sanctions, has been gradually lifting restrictions on public life imposed to limit contagion from the global COVID-19 pandemic. A ban on inter-city trips and business at shopping malls has been lifted and President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday mosques and schools would reopen soon in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus.

ISNA news agency said on Wednesday hair salons for men and women have been given permission to reopen. Health officials, however, have repeatedly warned that Iran could face a new wave of infections if social distancing is not maintained and masks and gloves not used as more and more restrictions are lifted.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vici Gaming open with decisive win at Road to Rio - Asia

Vici Gaming kicked off the ESL One Road to Rio - Asia event Wednesday with a decisive victory against Lucid Dream in Group A action. VG followed up a 16-9 win on Mirage with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Also in Group A, TIGER swept Beyond Esports wi...

Danish malls and restaurants to reopen next as virus lockdown eases

Danish shopping malls, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open next Monday and older children will return to school in the second phase of Denmarks reopening from its coronavirus lockdown, under a government proposal set to be debated...

Players association questions Cricket Australia's financial warnings, backs staff after pay cuts

Cricket Australias warnings about its finances taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been questioned by the countrys players association which has said the games position remains positive. Last month, Cricket Australia CA had alrea...

Chinese envoy airs backing for WHO amid criticism from Trump

A senior Chinese diplomat expressed backing for the World Health Organisation on Wednesday, but said an invitation for the agencys experts to visit Wuhan to look into the origins of the coronavirus must wait until after the pandemic is beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020