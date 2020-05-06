Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by MondayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.
The Republican president said at a White House event honoring National Nurses Day that he thought he would be able to wind down the task force sooner, but had no idea how popular it was.
