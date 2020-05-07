U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's PerdueReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:16 IST
U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.
Perdue was speaking at a White House event with President Donald Trump and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
